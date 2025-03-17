Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colin Castleton headshot

Colin Castleton News: Returning to first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Castleton is starting Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Castleton will get the nod at center after it was announced that Jakob Poeltl is in line for a night off. Castleton recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in his last start Friday against the Jazz, showing that he can produce when given an uptick in opportunities.

Colin Castleton
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now