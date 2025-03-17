Colin Castleton News: Returning to first unit
Castleton is starting Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Castleton will get the nod at center after it was announced that Jakob Poeltl is in line for a night off. Castleton recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in his last start Friday against the Jazz, showing that he can produce when given an uptick in opportunities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now