Colin Castleton News: Scores 27 points in 905 debut

Castleton registered 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 43 minutes Thursday during the G League Raptors 905's 120-117 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Castleton made his 905 debut Thursday after signing a two-way deal with Toronto on the same day. Over his last 10 G League outings, Castleton has averaged 18.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals over 30.2 minutes per game. He last saw NBA action Dec. 31 while playing for the Grizzlies.