Colin Castleton headshot

Colin Castleton News: Sent to G League Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Castleton was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Thursday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Castleton is expect to join the club and make his 2024-25 G League debut against the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday. The 24-year-old has made five regular-season appearances for the Grizzlies this year, during which he has averaged 0.8 points and 1.0 rebounds across 2.8 minutes per game.

Colin Castleton
Memphis Grizzlies
