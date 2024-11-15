Colin Castleton News: Sent to G League Thursday
Castleton was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Thursday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Castleton is expect to join the club and make his 2024-25 G League debut against the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday. The 24-year-old has made five regular-season appearances for the Grizzlies this year, during which he has averaged 0.8 points and 1.0 rebounds across 2.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now