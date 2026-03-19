Colin Castleton News: Stellar outing in G League

Castleton finished with 21 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-109 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Castleton set a new season high with 16 rebounds and has double-doubled in two straight games. In the G League this season, he's averaging 18.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.