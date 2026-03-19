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Colin Castleton News: Stellar outing in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 9:23am

Castleton finished with 21 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-109 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Castleton set a new season high with 16 rebounds and has double-doubled in two straight games. In the G League this season, he's averaging 18.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Colin Castleton
Orlando Magic
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