Colin Castleton News: Stellar outing in G League
Castleton finished with 21 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-109 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Castleton set a new season high with 16 rebounds and has double-doubled in two straight games. In the G League this season, he's averaging 18.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Castleton See More