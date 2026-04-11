Collin Gillespie Injury: Iffy to face OKC
Gillespie is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right shoulder contusion.
The shoulder injury is a new concern for Gillespie, who hasn't missed a game since Jan. 27. If he's unable to play in the Suns' regular-season finale, Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey and Koby Brea would be candidates to see increased playing time, as the team could be very thin in the backcourt.
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