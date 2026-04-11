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Collin Gillespie Injury: Iffy to face OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gillespie is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right shoulder contusion.

The shoulder injury is a new concern for Gillespie, who hasn't missed a game since Jan. 27. If he's unable to play in the Suns' regular-season finale, Jamaree Bouyea, Amir Coffey and Koby Brea would be candidates to see increased playing time, as the team could be very thin in the backcourt.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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