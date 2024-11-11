Collin Gillespie Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Gillespie (ankle) underwent an MRI on Monday and is out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gillespie tweaked his ankle during Friday night's G League action, and the team has since elected to send him for further testing. The medical staff has yet to receive Gillespie's MRI results, but the injury is significant enough to rule him out for Tuesday's matchup. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.