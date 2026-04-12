Collin Gillespie Injury: Won't play Sunday

Gillespie (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Gillespie will be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale due to a right shoulder contusion. The 26-year-old guard delivered career highs in several categories and will finish the regular season with averages of 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.5 minutes per game across 80 outings (58 starts). Jamaree Bouyea and Koby Brea will likely see increased playing time for the shorthanded Suns on Sunday.