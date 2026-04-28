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Collin Gillespie News: Caps off breakout year Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 12:51pm

Gillespie chipped in 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gillespie enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Suns in 2025-26. Over 80 regular-season outings, the sharpshooter averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per game while shooting 40.1 percent from downtown. Gillespie is set for unrestricted free agency this summer, and he certainly appears to be in line for a multi-year contract, whether it be with Phoenix or elsewhere.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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