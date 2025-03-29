Collin Gillespie News: Career-best performance Friday

Gillespie notched 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to Minnesota.

Making his sixth straight start in place of Bradley Beal (hamstring), Gillespie set career highs in points and assists while setting a season high in made three-pointers. It's only the second time he's scored in double digits during his starting stint however, and over those six contests the second-year guard is averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 boards and 1.8 threes in 21.7 minutes a game. Beal lacks a clear return date, but even in his current role Gillespie will be a risky fantasy option Sunday against the Rockets.