Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Collects rare double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Gillespie amassed 11 points (4-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 131-105 victory over the Grizzlies.

Gillespie once again struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end, as he's now 4-for-24 from the field over his last two games. However, he managed to make up for his shooting woes by dishing out double-digit assists for the third time in 74 appearances this season. Gillespie has scored in double figures in six of his last seven showings, and he should continue to receive plenty of chances to turn things around amidst this brief offensive skid.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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