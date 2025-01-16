Collin Gillespie News: Dishes 17 dimes in G League win
Gillespie finished Wednesday's G League win over the Motor City Cruise with 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 assists, five rebounds and three steals over 32 minutes.
Gillespie dominated in Wednesday's game as he led both teams in assists and point-differential (plus-21) while finishing second in scoring behind TyTy Washington (30). Across seven G League games this season, Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 25.7 minutes per contest.
