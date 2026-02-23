Collin Gillespie News: Drills four treys
Gillespie closed with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Gillespie led the Suns with 18 points, but he didn't get much help from his teammates, as Jalen Green was the only other player to score in double figures. Gillespie continues to see steady playing time with Devin Booker (hip) sidelined. The Villanova product has knocked down seven triples over his last two appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Gillespie See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 716 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 518 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 122 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Gillespie See More