Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Drills four treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Gillespie closed with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gillespie led the Suns with 18 points, but he didn't get much help from his teammates, as Jalen Green was the only other player to score in double figures. Gillespie continues to see steady playing time with Devin Booker (hip) sidelined. The Villanova product has knocked down seven triples over his last two appearances.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
