Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 1:34pm

Gillespie finished with 12 points (3-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in the G League Valley Suns' 115-113 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Despite a forgettable shooting performance in Monday's loss to Santa Cruz, Gillespie performed well in other areas. He's made an impression this season with his rebounding and ability to distribute the basketball for Valley, averaging 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now