Collin Gillespie News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Gillespie finished with 12 points (3-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in the G League Valley Suns' 115-113 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Despite a forgettable shooting performance in Monday's loss to Santa Cruz, Gillespie performed well in other areas. He's made an impression this season with his rebounding and ability to distribute the basketball for Valley, averaging 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.