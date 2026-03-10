Collin Gillespie News: Flirts with triple-double

Gillespie chipped in 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 win over Milwaukee.

Gillespie made his mark in several key categories Tuesday, and he fell just one rebound and one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season. The Villanova product has now scored in double figures in three straight appearances and has drilled four or more treys in each matchup during this impressive stretch.