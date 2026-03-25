Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Getting back on track

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:40am

Gillespie finished Tuesday's 125-123 loss to Denver with 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes.

Gillespie has now scored in double figures in five consecutive contests, which comes on the heels of a three-game cold spell where he was held to single digits. Over these past five outings, the sharpshooter has averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.8 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.2 percent from deep.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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