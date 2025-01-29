Collin Gillespie News: Leading scorer in G League

Gillespie played 41 minutes Tuesday during the G League Valley Suns' 122-115 win over Salt Lake City and tallied 31 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Gillespie had a dominant outing Tuesday, scoring a season-high 31 points in addition to shooting an efficient 55.0 percent from the field. The two-way player has appeared in just two games with Phoenix so far this season and should continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.