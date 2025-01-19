Collin Gillespie News: Leads Valley Suns with 21 points

Gillespie registered 21 points (8-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal over 42 minutes Friday in the G League Valley Suns' 117-115 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Gillespie led the Suns in both scoring and assists Friday, and he was one dime shy from registering his fourth-straight double-double in the G League. The two-way player out of Villanova will likely remain in the G League unless the parent club needs additional depth at point guard.