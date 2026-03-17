Collin Gillespie News: Limited impact in loss
Gillespie posted three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 120-112 loss to Boston.
With Devin Booker and Jalen Green combining for 61 points, Gillespie took a backseat on offense. His fantasy appeal hasn't been great lately, as he's shooting 37.7 percent from the field over his last eight games with 9.6 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Gillespie See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster TipsYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 125 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 107 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Gillespie See More