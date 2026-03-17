Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Limited impact in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:30am

Gillespie posted three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 120-112 loss to Boston.

With Devin Booker and Jalen Green combining for 61 points, Gillespie took a backseat on offense. His fantasy appeal hasn't been great lately, as he's shooting 37.7 percent from the field over his last eight games with 9.6 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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