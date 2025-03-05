Collin Gillespie News: Makes impact in limited run
Gillespie ended Tuesday's 119-117 victory over the Clippers with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.
Gillespie, who has hardly played for the Suns in recent games, stepped up in a big way after Bradley Beal left the game for good with ankle soreness. The Suns are 29-33 and could be in need of a spark, so Gillespie will be a name to monitor in very deep formats if Beal ends up missing time and if coach Mike Budenholzer gives him another shot.
