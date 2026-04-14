Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Muted production continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:58pm

Gillespie ended with five points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Game loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gillespie continues to put up underwhelming production, scoring in single digits for the fifth time in his past six appearances. While it has been a breakout season for Gillespie, much of his success came when other players were sidelined. With the team now mostly healthy, he has shifted back to a modest role. During his past six games, Gillespie has barely been a top-300 player, averaging 6.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in just 22.5 minutes per game.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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