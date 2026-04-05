Collin Gillespie News: Not starting Sunday

Gillespie won't start Sunday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns are switching up the starting lineup, with Jordan Goodwin replacing Gillespie and Mark Williams taking his spot back from Oso Ighodaro. Gillespie has started 55 straight appearances and should still be a major part of the rotation, despite shifting to a bench role. As a reserve (19 games), Gillespie has averaged 11.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.5 minutes a night.