Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Pops for 24 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gillespie ended with 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets.

Gillespie drilled five three-pointers to boost his total in the decisive win, and it's apparent that Jalen Green's return to prominence has had zero effect on Gillespie's production. Although he had a down game against Chicago four days ago, the rest of Gillepie's totals in March have been steady and consistent. The third-year pro is on track for a career year, averaging 13.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 63 games.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Gillespie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Gillespie See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 5
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
30 days ago