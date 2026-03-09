Collin Gillespie News: Pops for 24 points in victory
Gillespie ended with 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets.
Gillespie drilled five three-pointers to boost his total in the decisive win, and it's apparent that Jalen Green's return to prominence has had zero effect on Gillespie's production. Although he had a down game against Chicago four days ago, the rest of Gillepie's totals in March have been steady and consistent. The third-year pro is on track for a career year, averaging 13.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 63 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Gillespie See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 54 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 2215 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 730 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Gillespie See More