Collin Gillespie News: Quiet in first career start

Gillespie closed Monday's 129-89 victory over the Raptors with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes.

Gillespie was handed a starting role for the first time in his young career, filling in for Bradley Beal who has been ruled out for at least a week due to a hamstring injury. While it was interesting that Gillespie got the starting nod over Tyus Jones, it was in fact, Jones who played more minutes. It is unclear whether Gillespie will hold onto his spot but we should expect to see Jones handling more of the responsibilities given the Suns need to win as many games as possible moving forward.