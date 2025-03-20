Collin Gillespie News: Quiet in start
Gillespie posted four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 win over Chicago.
Making his second career start, Gillespie had another quiet showing in the absence of Bradley Beal. In his last two starts, Gillespie has shot a combined 2-of-10 from the field with averages of 3.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He's only on the radar in deeper fantasy leagues at the moment.
