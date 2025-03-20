Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Quiet in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Gillespie posted four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 win over Chicago.

Making his second career start, Gillespie had another quiet showing in the absence of Bradley Beal. In his last two starts, Gillespie has shot a combined 2-of-10 from the field with averages of 3.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He's only on the radar in deeper fantasy leagues at the moment.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now