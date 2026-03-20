Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Scores team-high 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Gillespie finished Thursday's 101-100 loss to the Spurs with 24 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Gillespie led the way for the Suns in this matchup and drained at least six three-pointers for the fifth time this season. The floor general had 17 points in the first half and matched his best scoring mark since the All-Star break. Gillespie has scored in double digits in 10 of his 15 appearances, averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from deep in that span.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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