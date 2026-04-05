Collin Gillespie News: Sees 24 minutes off bench
Gillespie registered nine points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 victory over the Bulls.
After starting in 55 straight appearances, Gillespie was demoted to a bench role Sunday with Jordan Goodwin getting the starting nod. The two players ended up logging 24 minutes apiece, suggesting that this could potentially become a timeshare. This will be a position battle to monitor closely.
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