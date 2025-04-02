Collin Gillespie News: Solid showing once again

Gillespie totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 loss to the Bucks.

Gillespie recently posted a career-high performance in the loss to the Timberwolves on March 28, notching 22 points and 10 assists, and he had another impressive stat line in this contest. He's taken over the starting role at point guard due to the absence of several players in the lineup, but he's taken advantage of the opportunity. He's averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game over his last eight starts, but there's no question his numbers are on the rise.