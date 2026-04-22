Collin Gillespie News: Starting sans Goodwin
Gillespie will start Game 2 against the Thunder on Wednesday, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.
With Jordan Goodwin (calf) out, Gillespie will step into the starting five. As a starter during the regular season (58 games), the 26-year-old guard averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest.
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