Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Starting versus Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Gillespie will start in Friday's game against the Lakers.

Gillespie is back in the starting lineup after operating from off the bench in the Suns' last three contests. In 57 starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the 26-year-old has averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.3 steals across 29.9 minutes.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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