Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Stays hot in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:51pm

Gillespie supplied 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.

Gillespie's breakout campaign continues, and there's no reason to believe he'll be unseated from the first unit anytime soon. Grayson Allen was moved to the bench, with Gillespie starting alongside Devin Booker and Jalen Green on Tuesday. Gillespie has scored at least 15 points in five consecutive games, averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes per tilt while shooting 48.8 percent from downtown.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
