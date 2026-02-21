Collin Gillespie News: Strong showing in 2OT win
Gillespie racked up 19 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime victory over the Magic.
The third-year guard had failed to score in double digits in any of his prior four games, but Gillespie got his offense going as he played more than 40 minutes in a contest for the first time. Devin Booker (hip) still lacks a clear timeline for his return, while Cole Anthony has yet to make his Suns debut after being acquired from the Bucks at the trade deadline. For now, that leaves Gillespie as the only quality point guard on the Phoenix roster.
