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Collin Gillespie News: Will play vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 6:46pm

Gillespie (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Gillespie took a seat for the final game of the regular season with a shoulder issue, but he'll be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup. He didn't have much of an impact down the stretch of the regular season, as he averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his last five showings.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
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