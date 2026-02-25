Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Done for night with thumb bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 7:00am

Murray-Boyles has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left thumb contusion, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Murray-Boyles checked out of the game with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter to have his thumb evaluated, and the Raptors quickly ruled him out for the night. The rookie big man generated four points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes prior to departing the contest. Murray-Boyles' next chance to play will come Saturday in Washington.

