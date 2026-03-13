Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Doubtful for Friday
Murray-Boyles (thumb) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns.
Murray-Boyles has missed the past six games for Toronto and is trending towards a seventh. The fact that he was previously labeled as questionable suggests that fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day, however.
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