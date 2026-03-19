Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Doubtful for Friday
Murray-Boyles (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Murray-Boyles is expected to miss a 10th consecutive contest due to a sprained left thumb. If the rookie first-rounder is ultimately ruled out, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jamison Battle would be candidates for increased playing time.
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