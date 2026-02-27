Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Doubtful for Saturday
Murray-Boyles is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Wizards with a left thumb sprain, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.
The rookie first-rounder departed Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left thumb contusion, which has since been labeled a sprain. The expected absence of Murray-Boyles sets Jakob Poeltl up to handle the bulk of the center minutes Saturday, with Sandro Mamukelashvili backing Poeltl up.
