Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Murray-Boyles is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Wizards with a left thumb sprain, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.

The rookie first-rounder departed Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left thumb contusion, which has since been labeled a sprain. The expected absence of Murray-Boyles sets Jakob Poeltl up to handle the bulk of the center minutes Saturday, with Sandro Mamukelashvili backing Poeltl up.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
