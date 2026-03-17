Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Murray-Boyles (thumb) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

The rookie first-rounder practiced Tuesday, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, but it doesn't sound like he'll be ready for game action Wednesday. With Murray-Boyles expected to miss a ninth straight contest, Sandro Mamukelashvili should have the backup center gig all to himself behind Jakob Poeltl.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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