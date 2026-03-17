Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
Murray-Boyles (thumb) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
The rookie first-rounder practiced Tuesday, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, but it doesn't sound like he'll be ready for game action Wednesday. With Murray-Boyles expected to miss a ninth straight contest, Sandro Mamukelashvili should have the backup center gig all to himself behind Jakob Poeltl.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 116 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 107 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More