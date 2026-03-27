Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Exits early Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 7:21pm

Murray-Boyles won't return to Friday's game against the Pelicans due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He'll finish with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block across 12 minutes.

Murray-Boyles won't play in the second half, opening the door for Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo to take on additional minutes the rest of the way. Murray-Boyles' next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Magic.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago