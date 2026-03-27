Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Exits early Friday
Murray-Boyles won't return to Friday's game against the Pelicans due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He'll finish with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block across 12 minutes.
Murray-Boyles won't play in the second half, opening the door for Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo to take on additional minutes the rest of the way. Murray-Boyles' next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Magic.
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