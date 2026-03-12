Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Iffy for Friday
Murray-Boyles (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The rookie first-rounder has a chance to end a six-game absence with a thumb sprain. Less playing time would be open to Sandro Mamukelashvili if Murray-Boyles is able to play Friday.
