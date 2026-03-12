Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Murray-Boyles (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie first-rounder has a chance to end a six-game absence with a thumb sprain. Less playing time would be open to Sandro Mamukelashvili if Murray-Boyles is able to play Friday.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago