Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Officially out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles was initially listed as doubtful, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. It'll be the rookie big man's ninth straight absence due to a left thumb sprain. His next chance to play will come Friday at Denver.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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