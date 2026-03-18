Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Officially out
Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Murray-Boyles was initially listed as doubtful, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. It'll be the rookie big man's ninth straight absence due to a left thumb sprain. His next chance to play will come Friday at Denver.
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