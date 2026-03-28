Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Questionable against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Murray-Boyles (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando, according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca

Murray-Boyles logged only 12 minutes in Friday's 119-106 win over New Orleans before he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest because of a back injury. If he can't suit up Sunday, Sandro Mamukelashvili should take on a more prominent role from off the bench.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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