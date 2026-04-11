Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Murray-Boyles (neck) is questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Murray-Boyles is in danger of missing his second straight game Sunday, which would translate to more minutes for Jonathan Mogbo. Check back for official confirmation on Murray-Boyles status closer to Sunday's tipoff.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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