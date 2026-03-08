Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Ruled out for road trip

Murray-Boyles (thumb) will miss the Raptors' upcoming two-game road trip to Houston and New Orleans, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors want to give Murray-Boyles some extended time off to help the swelling in his sprained thumb go down, so the rookie won't be available until Friday versus Phoenix at the earliest. Jakob Poeltl and Sandro Mamukelashvili will hold down the fort at center while Murray-Boyles is out.