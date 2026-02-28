Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Murray-Boyles will miss Saturday's contest due to a left thumb sprain he sustained in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs. The rookie first-rounder's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Knicks. With Murray-Boyles unavailable, Sandro Mamukelashvili may see increased playing time, while Trayce Jackson-Davis could enter the rotation.

