Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 5:39pm

Murray-Boyles (thumb) won't play Sunday in Phoenix, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While Murray-Boyles is set to miss his 11th straight game, it's worth noting that he was upgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's match, which is the first time he's received the questionable tag since aggravating his thumb injury. Perhaps the rookie will be able to get back out there for Monday's game in Utah.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
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