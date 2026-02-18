Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Still nursing thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 3:08pm

Murray-Boyles (thumb) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Murray-Boyles was sidelined for the Raptors' final game before the All-Star break (Feb. 10 against the Pistons) due to a left thumb sprain that he has been playing through since mid-January, though he was able to play for Team Melo in the Castrol Rising Stars event. Murray-Boyles started in each of his last 15 outings prior to the ASB, but the rookie first-rounder will likely revert to a bench role following due to the return of Jakob Poeltl (back).

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles
