Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Upgraded to probable
Murray-Boyles (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Murray-Boyles was initially added to the injury report as questionable due to lower-back spasms, but it seems as though he'll be available to run the floor Tuesday. Expect confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
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