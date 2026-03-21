Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Murray-Boyles (thumb) is questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Phoenix, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.
CMB has missed the last 10 games because of a sprained left thumb. However, it appears he's moving in a positive direction regarding his return to the court. If Murray-Boyles is available, it's reasonable to assume he'll see fewer minutes than usual, meaning Jakob Poeltl would have a shot to remain in the starting lineup.
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