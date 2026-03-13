Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Won't play Friday
Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus Phoenix, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Murray-Boyles was being listed as doubtful for Friday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be watching from the sidelines. Sandro Mamukelashvili will continue to have the chance for extended minutes with Murray-Boyles out.
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