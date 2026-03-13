Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Murray-Boyles (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus Phoenix, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles was being listed as doubtful for Friday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be watching from the sidelines. Sandro Mamukelashvili will continue to have the chance for extended minutes with Murray-Boyles out.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Murray-Boyles See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago