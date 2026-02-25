Collin Murray-Boyles headshot

Collin Murray-Boyles Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Murray-Boyles has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left thumb contusion, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Murray-Boyles exited the game with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter, and he's since been ruled out due to a bruised thumb. The rookie big man generated four points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes. His absence will likely mean more minutes for Sandro Mamukelashvili or Jamison Battle. Murray-Boyles' next chance to play will come Saturday at Washington.

Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors
